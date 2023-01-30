An unnamed pedestrian was hospitalized Monday morning after they were hit by a car on West Street in Pittsfield. (Photo: Pittsfield Police)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — An unnamed pedestrian was hospitalized Monday morning after they were hit by a car on West Street in Pittsfield. According to a city police spokesperson, it happened near Dorothy Amos Park, shortly before 9:45 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with what police called life-threatening injuries. There has been no update on their well-being.

Traffic is being diverted at West and South John Streets, and West Street at Dewey Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

There has been no word on whether the driver involved in the crash was charged with any crimes. This is a developing story; stick with NEWS10 for the latest both on-air and online.