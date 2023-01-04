Police say these 40 grams of cocaine and over 100 bags of heroin were hidden in the driver’s waistband. (Photo: Adams Police Department)

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Early Wednesday morning, Adams Police stopped a car on Howland Avenue for alleged defective equipment. As they walked up to the car, officers saw the driver reach for their waistband, according to an online statement.

The driver, who was not named by police, was then asked to step out of the car. Hidden in their waistband, police claim, were over 40 grams of cocaine and over 100 bags of heroin.

Charges:

Operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license

Defective equipment

Trafficking cocaine

Possession of Class A drugs with intent to distribute

They will be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court at a later date. No further information was immediately available.