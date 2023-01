PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Pittsfield police are investigating after two paintings were stolen from a gallery at a bar. Two pieces of art from artist Edward Melkey were stolen from the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on January 8.

Melkey said he has had artwork in the gallery since July. He also said the suspect allegedly was in and out of the gallery quickly, and the value of the two paintings that were stolen is around $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield police.