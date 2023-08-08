SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — More than 80 cats were found inside a one-bedroom apartment in Berkshire County last Tuesday. According to a news release from Dakin Humane Society in Springfield, the animal shelter assisted in two separate hoarding cases.

On August 1, the organization brought back several of the more than 80 cats found inside a one-bedroom apartment in Berkshire County to their facility to provide care. And on August 5, Dakin assisted animal control in Hampden County with the intake of over 30 cats and kittens, several of them Siamese and Ragdoll breeds. Dakin brought back 21 cats to their facility to provide care.

“It’s very unusual that Dakin responded to two hoarding cases just days apart, but it’s a vital part of our mission to answer the needs of our community,” said Dakin’s Executive Director Meg Talbert. Cats that come from these circumstances tend to be very shy, and are typically not confident or social around people for what may be just an initial period, or for their entire lives. They’re perfectly happy to have a home with a cat companion or two. They’re very special animals, and we’re hoping that people will open their hearts and homes to them.”

The cats and kittens will be spayed or neutered and are either ready for adoption or will be available soon. For more information visit DakinHumane.org.