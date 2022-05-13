PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Downtown Pittsfield, Incorporated (DPI) will host a Downtown Pittsfield Cleanup on Friday, May 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. DPI’s cleanups are good-natured competitions between local companies and individuals supporting an important part of DPI’s Quality of Life Committee’s mission to keep downtown clean, safe, and friendly. This year, over 150 volunteers representing over 20 local businesses will take to the streets for the annual event.
Participating teams include:
- Barrington Stage Company
- Berkshire Bank
- Berkshire County Arc
- Berkshire Museum
- Berkshire Pride
- Berkshire Roots
- Berkshire United Way
- Better Life Partners
- BFAIR, Carr Hardware
- Crane Currency
- Dulye Leadership Experience
- Guardian
- Holiday Inn & Suites Pittsfield
- Lee Bank
- MOLARI Employment and HealthCare Services
- MountainOne, RE-FORMation Academy
- SABIC
- ServiceNet
- Soldier On, Inc.
- Solutions Community Connections-Guidewire Inc
- Wayfair
The Downtown Cleanup area includes North and South Street between East and West Housatonic Streets, Berkshire Medical Center, and all side streets. Four different awards will be presented this year, including the “Little Litter Busters, Crushed Soda Can, Golden Trash Bag, and the Dream Team Cleaners.” This year’s judges will be Thomas W. Bernard, Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Warren Dews Jr., and Noel Henebury.
To go along with the Downtown Pittsfield Cleanup, DPI has proclaimed Friday, May 13 “Pittsfield Clean-Up Day.” On May 13, all Pittsfield residents are encouraged to get outside and clean up in their own neighborhoods. Suggested tasks include sweeping sidewalks, picking up trash and debris, and anything that helps make the neighborhood a more welcoming place. If you do choose to participate, you can post pictures of your efforts with the hashtag #PittsfieldCleanUpDay on social media.