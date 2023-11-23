PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Pittsfield Police Department was sent to Thistle & Mirth on West Street for reports of a stabbing Wednesday night. When officers arrived at around 9:40 p.m., they saw evidence of a stabbing but no victim, according to the Pittsfield Police Department.

A short time later, a man arrived at Berkshire Medical Center with a stab wound. He is expected to survive, and authorities are investigating.

They believe this was not a random attack, so there is no threat to the public.

If anyone has information on the stabbing, contact Detective Losaw at (413) 448-9700, ext. 57. Information can also be given anonymously to the Detective Bureau Tip Line at (413) 448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).