Officer killed at U.S. Capitol from Berkshire County

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Capitol police officer that was killed Friday has ties to Berkshire County. Officer William Evans died after a man rammed a car into two officers at the barricade outside the U.S. Capitol.

North Adams City Council Vice Pres. Jason LaForest confirmed Evans was a native of North Adams and a graduate of Drury High School. He remembered Evans fondly as a great athlete and someone with a terrific sense of humor.

“Billy went to work this morning a dad who loved being a police officer above all else,” LaForest said. “I know they’ve said as much. They want people to know the man who will lie in a flag draped casket was an amazing dad to two little kids, and he loved serving the members, our lawmakers, and visitors to the Capitol. It’s a sad loss.”

The second officer was seriously injured.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Noah Green. Officials said after Green hit the two officers, he go out of the car with a knife. Green was then shot by police and died.