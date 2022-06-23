NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Northern Berkshire EMS has been awarded a grant through Buckle up for Life and has car seats and booster seats available for those in need. The ambulance squad is holding a car seat installation event on Sunday, June 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Walmart on Curran Highway in North Adams.

To be eligible, you either need to have a child already or be pregnant. The event is open to residents of Berkshire County, Massachusetts, or Southern Vermont, who have a car to install the seat in.

Car seat installs take about a half-hour, and include education on installing the seat, proper use of the seat, and general vehicle safety. If you have any questions, call (413) 662-8034.