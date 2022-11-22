NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The North Adams Winter Market will be returning on Friday, and will last until Sunday at a new location this year. The market will take place at 33 main street on the second floor.

“It’s really exciting to see how many creators signed up for this year’s markets to the point where we had a waiting list,” said Jessica Sweeney, owner and founder of Savvy Hive at 53 Main Street. “We had a wonderful turnout last year and knew it was something to bring back to put a spotlight on entrepreneurs and small business owners who may not have a physical presence in North Adams.”

Hours on Friday will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The list of vendors are as follows:

2Beans Cafe

Alicia’s Crafting Chaos

Auntie Janet’s Gifts

Becky Waterhouse & Isabel Twanmo

Common Folk

The Emerald Phoenix

FishScale Creations

I’ll Be Your Mirror Tarot & Art

Made by Megg

Made by Sarah Rose

Make My Day Design

Misa Chappell

Miss Emilee ECE

Savvy Hive

WhiteCapSeashell

Wildflowers Cotton

V’s Custom Creations

and more.