NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The North Adams Winter Market will be returning on Friday, and will last until Sunday at a new location this year. The market will take place at 33 main street on the second floor.
“It’s really exciting to see how many creators signed up for this year’s markets to the point where we had a waiting list,” said Jessica Sweeney, owner and founder of Savvy Hive at 53 Main Street. “We had a wonderful turnout last year and knew it was something to bring back to put a spotlight on entrepreneurs and small business owners who may not have a physical presence in North Adams.”
Hours on Friday will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The list of vendors are as follows:
- 2Beans Cafe
- Alicia’s Crafting Chaos
- Auntie Janet’s Gifts
- Becky Waterhouse & Isabel Twanmo
- Common Folk
- The Emerald Phoenix
- FishScale Creations
- I’ll Be Your Mirror Tarot & Art
- Made by Megg
- Made by Sarah Rose
- Make My Day Design
- Misa Chappell
- Miss Emilee ECE
- Savvy Hive
- WhiteCapSeashell
- Wildflowers Cotton
- V’s Custom Creations
and more.