NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The North Adams Police Department carried out multiple search warrants for narcotics distribution in the city on June 9. As a result, investigators seized nearly 1,000 bags of heroin, just under 53 grams of cocaine, and $7,697 in United States currency.
Police also arrested the following individuals in connection with narcotics distribution:
- Yadiel Martinez
- Ashley Bartosik
Assisting in the search warrants were members of the Adams Police Department and the Pittsfield Police Department. Mayor Jennifer Macksey of North Adams also supported the operations.