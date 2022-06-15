NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The North Adams Police Department carried out multiple search warrants for narcotics distribution in the city on June 9. As a result, investigators seized nearly 1,000 bags of heroin, just under 53 grams of cocaine, and $7,697 in United States currency.

Police also arrested the following individuals in connection with narcotics distribution:

Yadiel Martinez

Ashley Bartosik

Assisting in the search warrants were members of the Adams Police Department and the Pittsfield Police Department. Mayor Jennifer Macksey of North Adams also supported the operations.