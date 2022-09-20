NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Desperados, a Mexican restaurant located on Eagle Street, is set to reopen on September 22 under new ownership. Chris Bonnivier of Adams, Sandra Lopez Nieves, and Joseph Bevilacqua will be taking over the restaurant.

Bonnivier is the investor and consultant of the restaurant. Bevilacqua will be the chef and Nieves will be managing the front-of-house operations.

“Our vision is to continue the current menu, but make a few improvements that best showcase both Sandra and Joseph’s talents,” said Bonnivier. “I am very excited to take on another project close to home and am eager to again keep the 20-plus year tradition of Desperados that David Atwell created for a family fun atmosphere with great quality of food and beverages. My partners Sandra and Joseph will draw much inspiration from their Puerto Rican heritage and deliver a consistent quality product that Desperados has been known for many years.”

Bonnivier bought the business from Pete Oleskewicz, who is the City Council Vice President. Desperados temporarily closed on September 4 due to several reasons, including Oleskewicz’s health.

“I truly love this restaurant,” said Oleskewicz. “The staff and community have been tremendously amazing. It was a really tough decision to make, but I feel it was best for everyone. I am thrilled to have such an amazing group of people take Desperados to the next level.”

Bonnivier said the restaurant has faced some staffing challenges since the beginning of the pandemic, but he feels confident that they can address these challenges and deliver quality service and a delicious menu to guests.