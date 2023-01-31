$5 bags of popcorn will be available at the MoviePlex until 4 p.m. (Photo: North Adams MoviePlex)

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — After announcing its closure in a Facebook post on January 25, the North Adams Movieplex prepares for its last day of operation tonight. Visit the MoviePlex as they feature six films throughout the day.

The North Adams MoviePlex is closing its doors for good after tonight’s screenings. Grab a bag of popcorn to snack on during the movie or just to take home! $5 bags of popcorn will be available until 4 p.m. The showtimes are as follows,

• Missing (PG-13), 1:30 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 6:50 p.m.

• A Man called Otto (PG-13), 12:40 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m.

• M3gan (PG-13), 12:45 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 6:45p.m.

• Whitney Houston: I wanna dance with somebody (PG-13), 12:50 p.m., 3:40 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG), 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

• Avatar: The Way of Water (PG-13), 12:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m.

Avatar: The Way of Water 3D (PG-13), 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m.