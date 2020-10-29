North Adams man indicted for wife’s 2019 murder

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment of Michael Cook, 43, of North Adams for murder on Wednesday.

A grand jury in Berkshire Superior Court convened to hand down the indictment for the homicide charge stemming from the grisly death of Charlie Cook, then 41. Mr. Cook was arrested in charged in July 2019 after an assault that left Mrs. Cook hospitalized. She died at Baystate Hospital in December from those injuries.

“Our thoughts remain with Charli Cook’s family and friends and I thank the grand jurors for their careful consideration of the facts as investigators, prosecutors, and advocates continue to seek justice for this horrific crime,” Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

Before Wednesday, Cook had already been indicted for charges of assault to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a household member, and armed assault with intent to murder.

A December statement from District Attorney Andrea Harrington read, in part: “I send my condolences to Charli Cook’s family and friends. The investigators, prosecutors, and victim advocates who have been working on this case were heartbroken by her passing. We are determined to obtain justice for Charli.”

