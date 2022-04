NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — North Adams has lifted their winter parking ban for the 2021-2022 season. The ban was originally in place until April 15.

During the parking ban, vehicles could not be parked on any street or highway for longer than one hour or between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. The parking ban went into effect on November 1, 2021.

The North Adams Police Department also reminds drivers that parking on city sidewalks is prohibited year-round.