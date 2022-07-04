NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The North Adams Police Department carried out a search warrant at 95 West Main Street, Apartment Number Four, on Friday for suspected narcotics distribution. Assisting with the search were members of the Berkshire County Drug Task Force.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were arrested:

Barry Morston

Sara-Jean Williams

Investigators also seized nearly 12 grams of heroin, and almost 70 grams of cocaine, according to police. The home also allegedly had over $3,700 in cash inside.

Police say they also found a large plastic bag in the house, containing about 90 grams of an unknown white powdery substance. The bag will be sent to the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab for further analysis.