North Adams company fined $15K for violating hazardous waste regulations

BOSTON (MassDEP) – The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) announced it has assessed a penalty of $15,000 to Gem Environmental, Inc. of North Adams for violations of the state regulations governing hazardous waste management.

As a result of an inspection conducted at the company’s North Adams site, MassDEP personnel identified that the facility was acting as an unlicensed storage facility and transported hazardous waste without having a license. In addition, MassDEP personnel identified a number of violations related to the management of hazardous waste.

Gem Environmental fully cooperated with MassDEP and initiated corrective actions after being notified of the noncompliance. Gem Environmental must pay $8,000 of the assessed penalty, with $7,000 suspended pending the company’s compliance with the terms of a consent order.

“Proper management of hazardous waste is key to preventing accidental releases to the environment,” said Michael Gorski, director of MassDEP’s Western Regional Office in Springfield. “Gem Environmental was cooperative and immediately initiated actions to come back into compliance.”

MassDEP is responsible for ensuring clean air and water, safe management and recycling of solid and hazardous wastes, timely cleanup of hazardous waste sites and spills and the preservation of wetlands and coastal resources.

