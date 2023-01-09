NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A North Adams bridge will be named after fallen Capitol Police Officer, William “Billy” Evans, who was local to the area. On January 2, the bridge located on Route 2 in North Adams next to West’s Package and Variety will now be named the William F. Evans Memorial Bridge in his honor.

Evans lost his life in the line of duty while protecting the Capitol on April 2, 2021. The bridge that will be named in his honor is close to Greylock Elementary School, which Evans attended, as well as the neighborhood he grew up in.