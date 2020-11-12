Norman Rockwell painting inspires viral image of VP-elect Harris

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) — A Norman Rockwell painting has inspired a viral image of Kamala Harris. You have probably seen the image making the rounds on social media.

The little girl depicted in the VP-elect’s shadow is Ruby Bridges, the first black girl to attend an all-white-elementary school in New Orleans.

It’s a spinoff of Norman Rockwell’s “The Problem We All Live With.” Laurie Norton Moffatt, Director/CEO of the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, laid out the significance of the viral photo.

“Using Rockwell as a marker, a symbolic marker, an image marker of this great march to women’s equity and equity for people of color,” she said. “It was really a thrilling moment to see such a beautiful image created by a new young designer today.”

The original Ruby Bridges painting is now on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. Visitors of the museum are encouraged to purchase tickets beforehand.