STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) — A Norman Rockwell painting has inspired a viral image of Kamala Harris. You have probably seen the image making the rounds on social media.
The little girl depicted in the VP-elect’s shadow is Ruby Bridges, the first black girl to attend an all-white-elementary school in New Orleans.
It’s a spinoff of Norman Rockwell’s “The Problem We All Live With.” Laurie Norton Moffatt, Director/CEO of the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, laid out the significance of the viral photo.
“Using Rockwell as a marker, a symbolic marker, an image marker of this great march to women’s equity and equity for people of color,” she said. “It was really a thrilling moment to see such a beautiful image created by a new young designer today.”
The original Ruby Bridges painting is now on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge. Visitors of the museum are encouraged to purchase tickets beforehand.
LATEST STORIES
- Vermont school districts working on approach to snow days
- Columbia-Greene Humane Society/SPCA waiving all surrender fees
- Vermonters participate in third phase of COVID vaccine trial
- Norman Rockwell painting inspires viral image of VP-elect Harris
- Over half of Americans planning Thanksgiving travel, Tripadvisor says