Norman Rockwell Museum to furlough workers

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Norman Rockwell Museum said Friday that 42 of its 65 staff members will be furloughed. The remaining employees will take a salary cut and work part-time to make sure essential operations continue. and they are ready to reopen when it is safe to do so.

The Museum will be continuing full healthcare benefits for the enrolled furloughed employees and will assist furloughed staff members in connecting to additional benefits that may be available to them.

The Museum has been paying employees their full pay since the museum closed on March 1. The furlough period is expected to continue for up to four weeks, but will be reviewed weekly and could be longer.

“This is a heartbreaking decision. The health, safety, and well-being of our Museum staff and our community are first and foremost guiding our decisions. We are trying both to be of service to the public now and to protect the future. We are making decisions based on information known at this time and are avoiding speculating about the future, pending guidance from government officials and the availability of supplemental resources. I can tell you that we will reopen our doors and we will be here in the future,” said Director/CEO Laurie Norton Moffatt.

