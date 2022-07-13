LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – A severe thunderstorm caused widespread damage in Lenox Tuesday afternoon, and took the life of a New Hampshire man when a tree fell onto his pickup truck on Route 7. Darrin Cawthron, 56, of Derry, New Hampshire, was killed after the large tree came down into his travel lane, crushing his F-150, according to police.

There were no reported witnesses to the accident and there were no other vehicles involved, police said. Route 7 was closed for around five hours from the intersection of Summer Street in Lee to the intersection of Kemble/Plunkett Street in Lenox.

The incident took place around 5:20 p.m., at the peak of the storm. The National Weather Service reported near-hurricane force winds of 70 miles per hour at the time.

Although it appears the cause of the crash was weather-related, police said, the accident remains under investigation. The storm caused several trees and wires to fall throughout the town, on at least 15 roads in Lenox.