GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) — A new marijuana dispensary opened in Great Barrington on Friday. It’s the community’s fifth pot shop.

The building holding the Great Barrington Dispensary used to be the sight of a doctor’s mansion, a school, a church and jewelry store. It was once locally known as Indiola Place and is now nicknamed The Cannabis Castle.

The shop’s co-owner is excited about the direction the marijuana industry is headed.

“I think it’s great that all the towns are opening up to this,” co-owner Pepe Breton said. “It’s a lot of tax revenue. We just employed 10 new people here. So it brings in a lot more revenue instead of people going to the black market.”

Breton said he’s excited about the prospect of expanding his business into New York now that recreational pot is legal in the Empire State.

The Great Barrington Dispensary is located at 454 Main St. It is open from 8 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. seven days a week.