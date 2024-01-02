PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield welcomed new leadership on Tuesday. Mayor Peter Marchetti took the oath of office at city hall.

His priorities include improving access to mental health and substance abuse treatment and addressing public safety concerns. He grew up in Pittsfield and served on the city council for the past 16 years.

He said his prior experience will allow him to work well with other leaders.

“I promise to be a mayor for everyone,” he said. “A mayor who fights for the current generations while building a city for future generations. We are a city built on strong connections, a stable foundation, and a people who are committed to the city’s success.”

Members of the city council and school committee were also sworn-in during Tuesday’s ceremony.