PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has joined Shine A Light, a national initiative to highlight the dangers of antisemitism through education, engagement, and advocacy. With a coalition of more than 100 Jewish and non-Jewish organizations, Shine A Light looks to spark conversation on school campuses and in the workplace to educate people on what antisemitism is, and how to combat it.

“With the global rise in antisemitism the need to stand up to the harmful prejudices and stereotypes against the Jewish community is more critical than ever,” said Federation President Elisa Schindler Frankel. “We are proud to Shine A Light on antisemitism—which still exists today, both in polite conversation and in more dangerous and insidious forms. This campaign is meant to convey in no uncertain terms that it is up to all of us to be aware of antisemitism—and to take action against it.”

To commemorate the campaign, Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will be hosting a community menorah lighting and Chanukah celebration on December 18 at the Mount, in conjunction with NightWood immersive outdoor sound and light experience.

According to the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, the Anti-Defamation League’s annual audit of anti-Semitic incidents showed a 42% spike of anti-Semitic incidents within New England in 2021, with Massachusetts ranking as the worst offender. The report was released in 2022.

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires is also advising the public of tips to help combat anti-Semitism in their daily lives. People can stand against anti-Semitism by getting social and educating themselves and others online. They also suggest calling out anti-Semitism when they see it, whether its in person, at work, school, or online.