PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Potency, a recreational cannabis dispensary, has opened its doors in Pittsfield. The dispensary officially opened on April 24.

The dispensary is owned by Owen Martinetti and Chris Abbenda. The project has been in the works since at least 2021 and has now finally opened.

Potency offers different flower strains, pre-rolls, edibles, drinks, vaporizers and other cannabis accessories. You can view the full menu on the Potency website.

The shop joins a number of other cannabis dispensaries in Pittsfield. Potency is located at 1450 East Street and is open every day from noon to 8 p.m.