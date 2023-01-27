PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A new Latina-owned business is opening in downtown Pittsfield. According to the Brewers Association, under 1% of craft breweries throughout the U.S. are owned by women of color.

Hot Plate Brewing Co, located at 1 School Street in Pittsfield, will open its doors to the public on Thursday at 4 p.m. The brewery will offer six craft beers on tap and other types of beers, wine, cider, hard seltzers, soft drinks, and light snacks.

“As a mission-driven organization trying to make the craft beer industry more inclusive, there are a couple of obvious areas that need improvement,” said owner and head Brewster, Sarah Real. “For years, I didn’t see someone like myself reflected in the industry, especially in ownership, leadership, or back-of-house positions.”

Their taproom will be accessible to wheelchair-bound patrons and the brewery will soon be working with specialists for serving guests with spectrum disorders and other neurodiverse conditions. “As we’ve been putting the final touches on our space, it’s been amazing how much the taproom really is starting to feel like an extension of our old home,” co-founder Mike Dell’Aquila added, “and now we have the opportunity to welcome all of our new friends up here in Pittsfield and throughout the Berkshires.”