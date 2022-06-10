NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The North Adams Police Department (NAPD) is warning of a phone scam targeting older people. The scammer attempts to convince the victim to wire money they said.

Police said an elderly couple received a call from a man calling from (413) 664-1648, claiming to be a public defender by the name of Anthony Anderson. The caller told the victim that their grandson was currently being held at the Northern Berkshire District Court on $10,000 bail for his release.

Detectives confirmed with the court house it was determined to be a scam. The phone number listed comes back to a pre-paid untraceable cell phone they said.

If you receive one of these scam phone calls, you should hang up immediately. To prevent being scammed, you should: