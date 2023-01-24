LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) — James Taylor and his All-Star Band are coming to Massachusetts for a two-night engagement, July 3 and 4, to officially kick off the Tanglewood 2023 season. Fireworks will follow the July 4 show, which doubles as a fundraiser for the venue.

Throughout his celebrated songwriting career, Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums, earning gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards since the release of his self-titled album in 1968. In 2015, Taylor released Before this World, the first-ever No. 1 album of his illustrious career.

Taylor has won multiple GRAMMY awards, has been inducted into both the Rock and Roll and the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, and in February 2006, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Science selected him as its MusiCares Person of the Year. He has also been awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom and received the Kennedy Center Honors in December 2016.

Both shows this July are scheduled for 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale January 31, at 10 a.m.