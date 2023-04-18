PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Multiple crews responded to a structure fire in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, at 2:15 Tuesday morning at 107 Brown Street. While no injuries resulted, initial reports signaled possible entrapment in the heavy fire.

The Pittsfield Fire Department says upon arrival, they saw a heavy fire showing from the side of the building. A second alarm rang, bringing in a Hinsdale Fire rehab unit to the scene, with Dalton and Lenox Fire to cover headquarters.

Firefighters say they encountered heavy fire on the first and second floor, as well as the attic. The main body of the fire was contained and under control in about 40 minutes. Afterward, firefighters began extensive overhaul operations. One engine company remains on the scene checking for hotspots while assisting with fire investigators.

Firefighters say the structure suffered extensive fire, water, and smoke damage on the first and second floor, as well as the attic.