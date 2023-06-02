PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Multiple fire departments battled a structure fire at the Wyandotte Mill Complex in Pittsfield on Thursday. Firefighters said there were no reported injuries.

The complex, located at 20 Keeler Street, is a large 1800’s era wool mill that was converted into several businesses. These businesses include a pool chemical supply company, an auto body shop, a metal fabrication business, and more.

Firefighters determined the fire started in an auto body shop/motor vehicle storage place. An estimated 15 vehicles and possibly some boats were inside.

Pittsfield firefighters say many vehicles were fully involved in the fire as it extended throughout the building. Their strategy was to contain the fire to the auto body area and avoid it extending into the pool supply business which had a high quantity of chemicals and oxidizers, many of which are water-reactive.

Following two alarms, a third alarm struck which brought in the Lenox Fire Department’s Engine three directly to the scene. Firefighters say Pittsfield’s reserve ariel ladder was away for yearly maintenance, so an additional nine firefighters arrived in pickup trucks.

After an incredible effort, the fire was confined, contained, and extinguished in three hours. Firefighters say all damage was limited to the first floor. At this time, there is no damage estimate.

Responding departments included but were not limited to Lenox, Adams, Cheshire, Dalton, Lanesboro, and Hinsdale. Members of the Pittsfield Fire Investigation Unit, Pittsfield Police, and the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.