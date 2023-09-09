HANCOCK, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts State Police announced they are investigating a fatal shooting that involved a state trooper. The incident took place on Saturday morning in the town of Hancock.

At 7 a.m. on September 9, a MSP trooper responded to an emergency call at a residence on Richmond Road. Upon arrival, the trooper located a man at the home who had reportedly been armed.

According to police, the man did not back down following the trooper’s requests to desist, resulting in the officer discharging his service weapon. Police say emergency medical personnel attempted to treat the man for his injuries, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation of the incident and its circumstances remains ongoing.