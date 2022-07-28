PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Building on their efforts to highlight the outdoor recreation and music scene in the Berkshires, Mill Town Foundation is hosting Mountain Day at Bousquet Mountain on July 20. The full-day festival comes complete with outdoor sports, live music, and family fun at the mountain.

Activities kick off with the Berkshire County Outdoor Recreation Summit, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., which will feature moderated conversations about the Berkshires outdoor economy, new projects in mountain biking and cycling, and new initiatives celebrating the outdoor recreation in the county. Vendor Village, with ticketed entry, will open at 1 p.m. with food trucks, beer tastings, outdoor clubs and retailers, gear demonstrations, outdoor crafts, and athletic training experiences.

Other activities and music include:

Outdoor sports films

David Tanklefsky music solo set

Mountain biking session

Chris Merenda music solo set

Guided summit hike led by BNRC (Berkshire Natural Resource Council)

Mountain yoga & outdoor activities led by Bousquet Sport

Billy Keane music solo set

Competitive corn hole tournament

Tory Hanna mountain summit music solo set

Greg Smith music solo set

Yoga led by Bousquet Sport

Tory Hanna music solo set

Concert Opener: Session Americana

Headliner: Whiskey Treaty Roadshow

Month-Long Bousquet Mountain Trail Race Challenge

The event is headlined by Whiskey Treaty Roadshow, a band made up of Massachusetts songwriters Tory Hanna, Billy Keane, Chris Merenda, Greg Daniel Smith, and David Tanklefsky. For seven-and-a-half years, the band has thrilled regional and national audiences with its electric live shows, earning them slots at acclaimed festivals including Green River Fest, Fresh Grass, The Kate Wolf Memorial Music Festival, The Rock Boat, Strange Creek, and others.

The concert is rain or shine. There will be limited patio seating available, on a first-come-first-serve basis, but the event’s hosts recommend bringing a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy.

No outside food or beverages will be allowed. There will be several free giveaways throughout the day.