NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – A motorcycle crashed Thursday morning on West Main Street in North Adams after veering into the sand on the side of the road. Officials say, after the driver hit the sand, they lost control of the bike and crashed into a guardrail.

North Adams Fire Department took the call around 7:50 p.m. They were joined at the scene of the crash by North Adams Police and Northern Berkshire EMS, who treated the patient at the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries, which weren’t bad enough for him to accept an ambulance ride with the Northern Berkshire squad. Traffic was slowed for a brief time after the crash, and the motorcycle was removed by a flatbed tow truck.