LEE, Mass. (NEWS10) — According to McCheapest, a website that tracks the price of a Big Mac in every U.S. McDonald’s, the most expensive one can be found in Lee, Massachusetts. According to the website, the McDonald’s location at 240 West Road in Lee sells a Big Mac for $8.09.

McCheapest says that the cheapest Big Mac can be found in Stigler, Oklahoma, where the Mcdonald’s location at 1310 East Main Street sells them for $3.49.