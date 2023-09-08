PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed two results of West Nile Virus from weekly samples of mosquitoes collected in Pittsfield. The positive samples were taken from the Pittsfield Cemetery and the Pittsfield Airport.

Pittsfield continues to have a moderate West Nile Virus risk level. This indicates that infection with WNV is likely or potentially has occurred in humans, though no human cases of WNV have been confirmed at this time, according to the Department of Health.

Residents are encouraged to following preventative measures such as removing areas of standing water around your home at least twice per week, maintaining screen doors and windows, and wearing mosquito repellent when outdoors. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Pittsfield Health Department at (413) 499-9411, or the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Division of Epidemiology and Immunization at (617)983-6800.