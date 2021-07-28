More charges filed against former Olympian accused of assaulting minors

BECKET, Mass. (NEWS10) — A former Olympian and track coach has been indicted on four charges involving an assault on a young boy.

According to the Berkshire County District Attorney’s office, two more victims of Conrad Mainwaring have been identified. The 69-year old is now being held on $200,000 bail on nearly two dozen counts of Assault and Battery on underage teen boys.

Prosecutors allege Mainwaring molested campers from 1975 to 1979 while working as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket.

Mainwaring will be arraigned on the additional charges on August 5. In total, he is facing 16 counts of indecent assault and battery on nine victims.

Massachusetts State Police investigators have created a dedicated phone line for any additional victims or witnesses. Victims and witnesses are encouraged to contact investigators at 413-449-5863.