Mobile Food Bank delivers fresh food to Berkshire County residents in need

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) – The mobile food bank held on Tuesday was organized by the Adams Council on Aging and put on by the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

The program, created by the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, reaches under-served populations throughout Western Massachusetts that don’t have access to healthy foods, including families, seniors and children.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the amount of the fresh produce and meat was increased for Tuesday’s event. The food bank also required more volunteers to adequately disseminate food according to CDC recommendations and the duration of the distribution was extended an extra hour.

The next Mobile Food Bank organized by the Adams Council on Aging is scheduled to take place on April 14, 2020. For more information, including locations for other mobile food banks in the area, visit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts’ website.

