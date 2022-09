PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) –The Pittsfield police department is requesting help in locating Markis Williams, 16. Markis is reportedly missing as of September 24.

Markis is described as a teenage black male, about 5’5 and 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black sweatpants, sneakers, and a backpack. If you have information on Markis’s whereabouts, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.