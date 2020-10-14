Minivan crashes into North Adams cemetery

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — Northern Berkshire EMS and the North Adams Fire and Police Departments were on the scene Wednesday morning for a motor vehicle accident. A minivan lost control and drove through a portion of Hillside Cemetery on West Main and Brown Streets.

The driver of the van was reportedly suffering from a medical issue that caused the accident. The call came in at 7:26 a.m., and crews responding to the scene acted quickly to attend to the driver. Two people were sent to the Emergency Department for treatment afterward.

However, according to the sergeant on duty at the North Adams Police Department, the driver was treated for the medical condition rather than any injuries from the crash. The van was reportedly towed from the scene.

Hillside Cemetery is a historic site in the western part of the city. Dating back to 1798, it’s the oldest public burying ground in the area. An image of the scene indicates that the vehicle may have collided with a massive, 144-year-old headstone.

North Adams 911 posted about the incident on Facebook:

