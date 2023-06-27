PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — Actor Michael Douglas was spotted in Berkshire County the week of June 19 filming scenes for his new movie “Blood Knot.” Some scenes were shot at the Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub in Pittsfield.

According to the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative, filming locations included Benedict Pond at Beartown State Forest in Monterey and two lakes in Pittsfield: Onota and Pontoosuc. The Rusty Anchor Marina and Pub sits on Pontoosuc Lake.

Photos posted on the Berkshire Film and Media Collaborative Facebook page show Douglas inside the pub, as well as in a canoe on Pontoosuc Lake. Several local media professionals were also hired as crew for the production.

According to Variety, “Blood Knot” is a family drama that follows a father who tries to reconnect with his estranged son by inviting him to compete in a father-son fishing competition. The film also stars Douglas’ real-life son Cameron.

Douglas is best known for the films “Basic Instinct,” “Romancing the Stone,” “Fatal Attraction,” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man” movies, among many others. He has two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Life Achievement Award.