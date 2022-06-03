LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, June 12, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., SculptureNow will host a special event, “Meet the Artists.” The sculptors of the 2022 exhibition will be in-person at The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox, to meet the public and talk about the inspiration and process of their large-scale sculptures.
SculptureNow presents a new, juried exhibition of outdoor sculptures by 30 regionally, nationally, and internationally recognized artists. Sited on the beautiful grounds of The Mount, this is a unique interaction of art and nature.
This year’s artists are:
- Craig Anderson
- Tomer Ben-Gal
- William Bennett
- Micajah Bienvenu
- Joseph Chirchirillo
- Michael Cochran
- Peter Dellert
- Christopher Froehlich
- Anthony Garner
- Linda Hoffman
- Ann Jon
- Fitzhugh Karol
- Hugh Lassen
- Madeleine Lord
- Phil Marshall
- Thomas Matsuda
- Binney Meigs
- Martina Angela Müller
- Miller Opie
- Gary Orlinsky
- Bob Pavlik
- Sarah Peters
- Don Porcaro
- Tim Prentice
- David Skora
- Brendan Stecchini
- Mary Taylor
- Michael Thomas
- Robin Tost
- Lee Williams
The event is free and open to the public at The Mount, 2 Plunkett Street, in Lenox. Please register online on either the SculptureNow website or The Mount website, or by phone at (413) 358-3884 or (413) 551-5111.