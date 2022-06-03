LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, June 12, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., SculptureNow will host a special event, “Meet the Artists.” The sculptors of the 2022 exhibition will be in-person at The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox, to meet the public and talk about the inspiration and process of their large-scale sculptures.

SculptureNow presents a new, juried exhibition of outdoor sculptures by 30 regionally, nationally, and internationally recognized artists. Sited on the beautiful grounds of The Mount, this is a unique interaction of art and nature.

This year’s artists are:

Craig Anderson

Tomer Ben-Gal

William Bennett

Micajah Bienvenu

Joseph Chirchirillo

Michael Cochran

Peter Dellert

Christopher Froehlich

Anthony Garner

Linda Hoffman

Ann Jon

Fitzhugh Karol

Hugh Lassen

Madeleine Lord

Phil Marshall

Thomas Matsuda

Binney Meigs

Martina Angela Müller

Miller Opie

Gary Orlinsky

Bob Pavlik

Sarah Peters

Don Porcaro

Tim Prentice

David Skora

Brendan Stecchini

Mary Taylor

Michael Thomas

Robin Tost

Lee Williams

The event is free and open to the public at The Mount, 2 Plunkett Street, in Lenox. Please register online on either the SculptureNow website or The Mount website, or by phone at (413) 358-3884 or (413) 551-5111.