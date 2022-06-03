LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, June 12, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., SculptureNow will host a special event, “Meet the Artists.” The sculptors of the 2022 exhibition will be in-person at The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox, to meet the public and talk about the inspiration and process of their large-scale sculptures.

SculptureNow presents a new, juried exhibition of outdoor sculptures by 30 regionally, nationally, and internationally recognized artists. Sited on the beautiful grounds of The Mount, this is a unique interaction of art and nature.

This year’s artists are:

  • Craig Anderson
  • Tomer Ben-Gal
  • William Bennett
  • Micajah Bienvenu
  • Joseph Chirchirillo
  • Michael Cochran
  • Peter Dellert
  • Christopher Froehlich
  • Anthony Garner
  • Linda Hoffman
  • Ann Jon
  • Fitzhugh Karol
  • Hugh Lassen
  • Madeleine Lord
  • Phil Marshall
  • Thomas Matsuda
  • Binney Meigs
  • Martina Angela Müller
  • Miller Opie
  • Gary Orlinsky
  • Bob Pavlik
  • Sarah Peters
  • Don Porcaro
  • Tim Prentice
  • David Skora
  • Brendan Stecchini
  • Mary Taylor
  • Michael Thomas
  • Robin Tost
  • Lee Williams

The event is free and open to the public at The Mount, 2 Plunkett Street, in Lenox. Please register online on either the SculptureNow website or The Mount website, or by phone at (413) 358-3884 or (413) 551-5111.