Massive fire destroys Great Barrington log cabin

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — An early morning fire on Berkshire Heights Road in Great Barrington destroyed a single-family log cabin Tuesday.

According to Great Barrington Fire Chief Charles Burger, all residents of the home were able to escape with no injuries. Crews were called to the fire at 26 Berkshire Heights Road just after 7:30 a.m., to find fire coming from the basement and attic which was quickly spreading.

It took several hours for firefighters to control the fire, Chief Burger said, as crews were faced with many challenges while putting out the fire at the large 7,500 square foot log cabin, including hydrants with “very low pressure” and the cabin’s interior walls frame which caused the fire of spread faster.

Photo: Great Barrington Fire Department

Eventually, crews were able to contain the fire to the west end of the structure and half of the cabin. It caused extensive water, heat, and smoke damage throughout the structure. Most of the contents and parts of the building are considered a loss, Chief Burger said.

Great Barrington fire officials were assisted by several departments including the Sheffield Fire Department, Great Barrington Police, the town’s water department, National Grid, and Southern Berkshire Ambulance, among others.

The Egremont Fire Department covered Great Barrington during the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s office but is not considered suspicious.