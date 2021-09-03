Massachusetts scouts looking for buried time capsule from 1997

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) — The Dalton Scouts from Troop 4 are celebrating their 100th anniversary and need the public’s help.

Dalton Troop 4 is looking for anyone that that was a scout in 1997 that may know where the time capsule was buried from the 75th-anniversary celebration. They are also looking for historical pictures and memorabilia from 1997 through 2005 since they have a gap in their recorded history.

The event is being held on September 11th from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dalton Congregational Church. It is open to the public that will offer a variety of activity stations to learn about Scouting.

A private event will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a ceremony celebrating the 100 years followed by a cookout. The event is limited to invited guests only due to COVID restrictions.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the time capsule or have any memorabilia, contact Amanda Kmetz at (413) 770-1341 or email amandakmetz07@gmail.com.

