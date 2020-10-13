Massachusetts communities celebrate Monday as Indigenous Peoples Day

BOSTON (WWLP) — Six Massachusetts communities didn’t celebrate Columbus Day on Monday. They celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day instead, including in western Massachusetts.

A handful of cities and towns in Massachusetts want to change Columbus Day because they don’t believe that Columbus’s actions are worth celebrating.

As the story goes, Christopher Columbus “discovered” the Americas in 1492. Historians have come to correct this statement, noting that Native American’s already lived on the land.

To honor their history, the communities of Amherst, Northampton, Brookline, Cambridge, Somerville, and Great Barrington have begun celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day.

That’s not the only thing in the Commonwealth that they’re hoping to see change. The state flag currently displays the image of a Native American standing beneath a disembodied arm and sword. Those who want it changed believe that the 122-year-old symbol promotes colonialism, racial supremacy, and violence.

There have been several proposals to change the name of this Monday holiday and change the state flag, but none succeeded. Gov. Charlie Baker has said that he is open to a conversation about changes should the legislature approve them.

LATEST STORIES