Mass Pike in Otis and Becket lane closures due to construction

BECKET, Mass. (WWLP) — Crews will be conducting construction sign installation and milling operations in Otis and Becket along Interstate 90 in both directions this week.

According to MassDOT, work will take place Monday, April 5, through Friday, April 9, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. The following is a list of lane closures:

Otis

Mill and fill operations and installation of construction signs will be implemented on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 23 daily on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Intermittent lane closures will take place

Becket

Construction sign installations and layout will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at mile marker 15.9 from Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day. Lane closures will also take place.

Appropriate signage, police, and advance message boards will be in place to guide drivers through the work area. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes, reduce speed, and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.