Man in custody after Pittsfield stabbing

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A man is in custody after a stabbing in Pittsfield left one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Stephen Moss, 31, was arrested after fleeing multiple police departments both in a vehicle and on foot.

First responders arrived at the scene on Weller Avenue at around 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, where they found the victim transported him to Berkshire Medical Center.

Shortly afterward, police caught sight of the suspect and initiated a pursuit, but be lost them in a “thickly settled neighborhood.”

Around five minutes later, an off-duty officer from Great Barrington Police spotted the vehicle on Route 7 in Lenox. The officer, along with units from Lenox, Stockbridge, and the Massachusetts State Police Department, chased the suspect to Stockbridge, where police managed to disable the vehicle.

Police say Moss fled on foot, but was apprehended after a brief foot chase.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by members of the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau, Drug Unit, and Patrol Division.

