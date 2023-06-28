NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — An extensive search was conducted of the flood control system in North Adams after a man fled into a pipe Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop on Holden Street near the Corner Market. The driver of the stopped vehicle fled the scene on foot and jumped over the fence into the concrete flood control system, about 15 ft. to 18 ft. below. He was also seen entering a large pipe of the system.

Police, fire crews, the department of public works, and the city mayor all arrived on scene to devise a plan to get him out of the flood control system. An extensive search lasted several hours due to the water level and current.

The driver, who police said has three active warrants for his arrest, was not located, but officials said he was spotted leaving the flood control system and was safe. The search was ended.