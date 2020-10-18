Man accused of burning Biden/Harris haybale display held without bail

DALTON, Mass. (WWLP) — A judge ordered a Massachusetts man accused of burning a display of hay bales supporting Joe Biden’s presidential campaign held without bail under the state’s dangerousness statute.
The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said they successfully argued the actions of 49-year-old Lonnie Durfee made him a risk to the public noting, “Our number one job is to protect the public. This ruling keeps a dangerous person from potentially causing additional harm to members of our community.”
The Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton created the display of hay bales and wrote “USA Biden Harris 2020” on them. The display was placed along Route 9 for vehicles driving by to see.
Officers determined the bales were purposely set on fire on October 9 and later arrested Durfee. He has been charged with burning personal property.
“I thank Judge Smyth for his thoughtful consideration of the facts we presented in making his determination. Mr. Durfee’s record shows that he has engaged in a pattern of domestic violence, including strangulation, a strong indicator of potential lethality,” said District Attorney Andrea Harrington. “Mr. Durfee’s recent arson allegations are particularly concerning in light of his violent history because he is escalating his hostility against the public at large.”
The display has since been replaced.
LATEST STORIES
- TSA reports largest uptick in screenings since March 17
- 1 in 4 US workers have considered quitting their jobs amid pandemic worries, poll finds
- Hiker missing for 12 days found safe in Utah’s Zion National Park
- We have millions more rapid virus tests, but are results reported?
- 15 days until 2020 presidential election: Biden, Trump campaigns focus on key states