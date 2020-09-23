Maine man gets 10 years for 2016 Pittsfield armed bank robbery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man accused of armed robbery at a Pittsfield credit union back in 2016 will spend 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday, the Berkshire District Attorney said.

According to the DA’s Office, a judge sentenced 44-year-old Clinton Damboise of Belgrade, Maine, after he pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery while masked. The 10-year sentence was requested by the District Attorney.

On September 13, 2016, Damboise entered the Credit Union Bank of the Berkshires on Williams Street in Pittsfield, placed a handgun on the counter, and demanded money from an employee. He was later arrested by police in Connecticut.

Connecticut prosecutors previously convicted Damboise of a bank robbery there, and federal authorities indicted Damboise on additional charges related to a bank robbery in Maine.

In Massachusetts, you could spend seven to ten years in state prison on armed robbery charges.

