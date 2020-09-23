Maine man gets 10 years for 2016 Pittsfield armed bank robbery

Berkshire County

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A man accused of armed robbery at a Pittsfield credit union back in 2016 will spend 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty on Tuesday, the Berkshire District Attorney said.

According to the DA’s Office, a judge sentenced 44-year-old Clinton Damboise of Belgrade, Maine, after he pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery while masked. The 10-year sentence was requested by the District Attorney.

On September 13, 2016, Damboise entered the Credit Union Bank of the Berkshires on Williams Street in Pittsfield, placed a handgun on the counter, and demanded money from an employee. He was later arrested by police in Connecticut. 

Connecticut prosecutors previously convicted Damboise of a bank robbery there, and federal authorities indicted Damboise on additional charges related to a bank robbery in Maine. 

In Massachusetts, you could spend seven to ten years in state prison on armed robbery charges.  

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report