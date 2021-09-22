Macksey, Bond take lead in North Adams mayoral preliminary elections

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) — A preliminary election took place in North Adams Tuesday night, narrowing down the mayoral candidates for the November elections.

Incumbent Tom Bernard did not run for reelection this year, leaving the field open for four candidates to be whittled down to two. Out of those four, Jennifer Macksey and Lynette Bond won Tuesday night and will be headed to the official ballot in November.

Check out the full election results below:

