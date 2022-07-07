GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – A volunteer firefighter from Great Barrington is out on $10,000 bail after being arrested in late June for child porn-related offenses. Allegedly, Christopher Lovett, 39, contacted who he believed was a 13-year-old from Essex County, Massachusetts, and sent them obscene materials over social media.

Lovett was arrested on June 27 at his home, according to a press release from the Newbury Police Department. He faces four counts of sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter.

The arrest came after Newbury Police officials worked with the Massachusetts Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with Georgetown and Salisbury police to build a case. After Lovett was arrested, he was released on bail and ordered to appear at the Newburyport courthouse. He is due back in court on August 26 for a pretrial hearing.

The Newbury Police Department urges parents to monitor their children’s activities online. Suspected exploitation of children can be reported to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children online, they said.